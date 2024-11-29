Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that the extra rest following the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game win the Giants on Thursday could help Diggs (groin) be available for Week 14 against the Bengals on Monday, Dec. 9, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs has missed the Cowboys' last two games due to a groin injury. His chances to return for Week 14 would significantly increase if he's able to log some full practices in the lead up to that game. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, Diggs logged 37 tackles (30 solo) and eight pass defenses (including two interceptions).