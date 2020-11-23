Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Diggs "definitely has a chance" to return this year, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs suffered a hairline fracture in his foot Nov. 8, an injury that typically requires a 4-to-6 week recovery. It's encouraging that McCarthy has given the rookie cornerback his vote of confidence, but foot fractures can be tricky. For the time being, Anthony Brown (ankle), Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie will handle the reps at cornerback. Diggs won't be eligible to return until a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals due to the league's IR rules.