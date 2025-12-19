default-cbs-image
Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs continues to be limited in practice by a knee injury that he has been working through since late October. His 21-day practice window opened Nov. 30, so if he's not activated from injured reserve for Week 16, the sixth-year corner would be in jeopardy of missing the rest of the 2025 regular season.

