Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Could return Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Diggs continues to be limited in practice by a knee injury that he has been working through since late October. His 21-day practice window opened Nov. 30, so if he's not activated from injured reserve for Week 16, the sixth-year corner would be in jeopardy of missing the rest of the 2025 regular season.
