Diggs is expected to play Sunday against the Packers despite shoulder, knee and hamstring issues, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Although the cornerback heads into Week 4 action absent from the final injury report, Diggs appears to be far from 100 percent. He underwent knee surgery in January and briefly left last week's loss to the Bears due to his shoulder before getting back on the field, but it was a right hamstring issue that nearly kept him out of the lineup entirely in Week 3. "Trey is dealing with some stuff like guys have to do," coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday. "Like I said, it's awesome to see him come back in the game last week. He got the shoulder dinged up and then to come back in and make a couple of physical plays, it was great to see." DaRon Bland's return this week will take some pressure off him to return to form, but Diggs has been a major liability in the secondary so far in 2025 -- he carries a stunning 158.3 QB rating against in coverage, having already allowed three touchdowns on only six targets sent his way.