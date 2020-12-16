Diggs (foot) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.
This move will allow the cornerback to practice, and Dallas can put Diggs back on the active roster any time it deems him ready over the next three weeks. If he hits the ground running in his return, Diggs could play as soon as Sunday against the 49ers.
