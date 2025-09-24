Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Diggs (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Diggs was limited to 39 defensive snaps after suffering a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears. He was unable to practice Wednesday, and he'll have two more opportunities to participate in at least a limited capacity heading into Sunday night's game against the Packers. Rookie seventh-rounder Trikweze Bridges (knee) would be -- if healthy -- the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Kaiir Elam if Diggs is not cleared to play.
