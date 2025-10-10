Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Diggs hasn't missed a game all season despite working through a lingering knee injury, so he's leaning towards the probable side of playing in Sunday's road game. The 2020 second-rounder has 15 tackles (11 solo) through the first five games of the 2025 regular season.