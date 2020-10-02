Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that he expects Diggs (shoulder) to suit up against Cleveland on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-round pick has played an every-down role on defense through his first three career games, and it looks as though the Cowboys expect him to start again versus Cleveland. Dallas has struggled to contain opposing wide receivers through the early portion of the 2020 season, and the team will face a potent tandem in Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry on Sunday.