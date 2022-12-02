Diggs (illness) is listed as questionable but expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Diggs missed the first two practices of Week 13 prep due to an illness but returned Friday as a limited participant. Despite the questionable designations, Machota relayed that Diggs, Michael Gallup (illness) and Jayron Kearse (shoulder) are all expected to suit up Sunday night.
