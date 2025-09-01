Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Full practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs is officially lined up to return to the field in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Eagles. The cornerback underwent left knee surgery in January, but he will avoid missing any action to open his sixth season in Dallas.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Trending toward playing Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Full practice participant•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Aiming to start Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Ready to return to practice•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Not ruling out Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Aiming for September return•