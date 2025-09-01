Diggs (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's padded practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The cornerback avoided placement on the PUP list to begin the regular season as he completes his recovery from January knee surgery, but neither Diggs nor the Cowboys have committed yet to him being in the starting lineup for Week 1's clash with the Eagles. Diggs himself joked after the practice that he wanted to make his season debut "no later than Week 4" -- a reference to one of his best friends on the team, Micah Parsons, having just been traded to Green Bay, Dallas' Week 4 opponent -- but it seems likely he'll be on the field much sooner than that. If Diggs isn't ready for the season opener, the newly extended DaRon Bland would likely see more action at boundary corner rather than in the slot.