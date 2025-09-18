Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Gets in full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Diggs was limited during Wednesday's walkthrough session. Fresh off getting cooked by Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson last Sunday against the Giants, Diggs has a date with the Bears' wideout room of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Luther Burden this coming Sunday.
