Diggs (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diggs was limited during Wednesday's walkthrough session. Fresh off getting cooked by Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson last Sunday against the Giants, Diggs has a date with the Bears' wideout room of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Luther Burden this coming Sunday.