Diggs (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was able to log a full practice Friday after being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, setting himself up to suit up in Week 5. He may not get a ton of action Sunday lined up against a run-heavy Jets offense.

