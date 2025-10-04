Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Good to go for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs was able to log a full practice Friday after being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, setting himself up to suit up in Week 5. He may not get a ton of action Sunday lined up against a run-heavy Jets offense.
