Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Good to go for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against Carolina, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Diggs dealt with a knee injury throughout the week and was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. He's ultimately going to be able to play and will be joined as a starting cornerback by DaRon Bland, who is also active despite managing a shoulder issue.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Likely to play Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Draws questionable tag for Week 6•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited at practice•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Still working through knee issue•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited by knee injury•