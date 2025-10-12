default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Diggs (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against Carolina, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs dealt with a knee injury throughout the week and was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. He's ultimately going to be able to play and will be joined as a starting cornerback by DaRon Bland, who is also active despite managing a shoulder issue.

More News