Diggs (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 3 game against Chicago, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports reports.

Diggs dealt with an illness early this week and then popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Saturday due to a knee issue. He'll ultimately be able to suit up against the Bears and should take on his usual role as a starter at cornerback.

