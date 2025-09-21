Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 3 game against Chicago, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports reports.
Diggs dealt with an illness early this week and then popped up on the Cowboys' injury report Saturday due to a knee issue. He'll ultimately be able to suit up against the Bears and should take on his usual role as a starter at cornerback.
