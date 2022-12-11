Diggs is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans with a left thumb injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs did not record a statistic before exiting during the first half. While the exact nature of this injury is still unclear, the 25-year-old was seen heading to the locker room shortly after he left the game, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. With fellow top cornerbacks Anthony Brown (Achilles) and Jourdan Lewis (foot) both out for the season on IR, expect DaRon Bland and Kelvin Joseph to step into bigger roles Sunday.