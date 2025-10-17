Diggs (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs had an incident in his home Thursday night that landed him in concussion protocol. He will need to clear the protocol to have a chance to return against the Broncos in Week 8. Diggs' absence Sunday will make a Cowboys secondary that has been the worst in the league at defending wide receivers even more vulnerable, though Washington may not have the personnel to capitalize given Terry McLaurin's (quadriceps) absence and the uncertainty over Deebo Samuel's (heel) availability.