Diggs is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a left foot injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs was forced off the field late in the fourth quarter, so if he doesn't return Sunday it won't necessarily indicate that his injury was too serious to play through. The rookie second-round pick has been a near every-down player in Dallas' secondary, so his presence will be difficult to replace against Pittsburgh's dangerous collection of receivers.