Diggs is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after he was diagnosed Tuesday with a fractured bone in his left foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He won't require surgery to address the injury, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Though the beleaguered Cowboys defense turned in one of its best outings of the season in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers, the foot injury Diggs picked up in the game leaves a struggling Dallas secondary even more vulnerable. While Diggs has been far from a shutdown corner during his rookie season, he had emerged as a useful IDP option thanks to his high tackle counts. The second-round pick has played 557 of a possible 596 defensive plays this season, tallying 48 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one sack. Based on the projected timeline for his recovery, Diggs looks like he could be in danger of missing the rest of the season.