The Cowboys are planning on activating Diggs (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs landed on injured reserve in late October due to a concussion, but he has since been working through a knee injury. He drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after being a limited practice participant during Week 16 prep, but with DaRon Bland (foot) ruled out, Rapoport relays that Diggs could return to the lineup but work in a rotational role in the secondary. Diggs would need to be activated from injured reserve Saturday in order to be available for Sunday's game.