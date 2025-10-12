Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Likely to play Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, is slated to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Diggs was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury. He entered the weekend deemed questionable to play Sunday, but it appears he's going to be able to take the field. Fellow starting cornerback DaRon Bland is also officially questionable due to a shoulder injury, though Rapoport reports that Bland is also expected to be able to play.
