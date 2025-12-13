Diggs (knee) is not to play versus the Minnesota on Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Diggs has been practicing since he was designated to return from IR on Nov. 30, and he was limited in Wednesday through Friday's sessions. Schultz adds that the cornerback's relationship with the Cowboys has "soured" and "been severed," as it appears he may feel ready to return to action even if the team does not. Meanwhile, Dallas co-owner Stephen Jones said Friday that he feels like Diggs will be activated this year, according to Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. The 27-year-old would need to be activated before the Week 16 contest versus the Chargers, or else he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season.