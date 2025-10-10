Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) logged another limited practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Diggs has been battling a knee injury throughout the entire season, but he's yet to miss any contests. The cornerback will have one more chance to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, but considering he's practicing in any capacity, Diggs seems likely to play in Week 6.
More News
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Still working through knee issue•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited by knee injury•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Doesn't practice Wednesday•