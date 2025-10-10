default-cbs-image
Diggs (knee) logged another limited practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Diggs has been battling a knee injury throughout the entire season, but he's yet to miss any contests. The cornerback will have one more chance to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, but considering he's practicing in any capacity, Diggs seems likely to play in Week 6.

