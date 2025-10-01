Diggs (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diggs has dealt with knee, shoulder and hamstring issues so far this season. His snaps have been dialed back the last two weeks, as Diggs didn't start last Sunday night's tie with the Packers. Despite the injuries, Diggs has played in all four contests, logging 11 tackles (10 solo) on 66 percent of the defensive snaps.