Diggs (knee) was a limited participant at practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs was designated to return from injured reserve Sunday, opening a 21-day practice window for the cornerback. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a home incident in mid-October, and he has also been nursing a right knee injury throughout his absence. He appears to have moved past the concussion, being listed with just the knee issue on Monday's injury report. Diggs will have two more chances to potentially log a full practice and be activated for the team's matchup with Detroit on Thursday.