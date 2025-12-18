default-cbs-image
Diggs (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Diggs has continued to participate at practice since being designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 30, but he has yet to be activated. The cornerback is approaching the end of his 21-day practice window, and if he's not activated in Week 16, he'll remain sidelined for the rest of the year.

