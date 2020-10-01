Diggs (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, David Helman of The Cowboys' official site reports.
The rookie cornerback is seemingly trending in the wrong direction for Week 4, but at least he has been able to get on the field in some capacity for consecutive days. Even taking on a Cleveland offense Sunday that ranks No. 2 in the NFL with a 52.7 percent rush rate, the Browns do offer a pair of potent perimeter targets between Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. The Cowboys have allowed 607 receiving yards to opposing wideouts (fourth-most) as well as an NFL-high seven touchdowns to the position, meaning that Dallas could use all the help it can get in the secondary.