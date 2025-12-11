Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Limited to open Week 15 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Diggs continues to work through a knee injury that has caused him to miss the Cowboys' last seven games. Even if he logs a full practice over the next two days, he would have to be activated from injured reserve in order to play against the Vikings on Sunday.
