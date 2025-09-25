Diggs (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Diggs injured his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Bears, and he opened the week with a DNP on Wednesday due to a knee issue. His ability to practice fully Thursday indicates that he is past both issues and should be cleared to play against Green Bay on Sunday. Diggs has registered seven tackles (six solo) through the first three games of the regular season.