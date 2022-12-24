Diggs (illness), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, is trending toward playing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs missed the Cowboys' final practice of the week Thursday due to the illness, but he's apparently feeling healthier as Saturday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff approaches. Assuming Diggs avoids the Cowboys' inactive list, he should be able to fill his usual role as Dallas' No. 1 cornerback and could be tasked with trying to slow down Eagles standout receiver A.J. Brown for most of the day.