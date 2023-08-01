Diggs (toe) was still doing individual drills in practice Monday, but he's making steps on his road to recovery, Casey Smith of SI.com reports.

The plan for Diggs is to work him back slowly, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. Smith notes that Diggs looked near 100 percent in his individual workouts Monday, but there's certainly no reason for the Cowboys to rush him back. The Pro Bowl corner will continue ramping up his participation level and is expected to be ready for full activity before Week 1.