Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Diggs suffered the injury in a home accident that caused him to miss Week 7. That he still wasn't able to practice Wednesday is a concern, as he'd likely need to turn in a full practice by Friday to have a chance to suit up in Week 8 against the Broncos.
