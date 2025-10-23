default-cbs-image
Diggs (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Diggs suffered the injury in a home accident that caused him to miss Week 7. That he still wasn't able to practice Wednesday is a concern, as he'd likely need to turn in a full practice by Friday to have a chance to suit up in Week 8 against the Broncos.

