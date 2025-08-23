Diggs (knee) continues to accelerate his rehab work and wouldn't rule out being in the lineup Week 1 against the Eagles when asked Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The star cornerback is making his way back from January knee surgery. Back in the spring and early summer, a lengthy absence to begin the season seemed almost certain for Diggs, but his progress suggests he might be able to miss fewer than the minimum four games that would be required if he were to remain on the PUP list. The Cowboys could use him back as quickly as possible given all their other injuries in the secondary, but the team isn't likely to jeopardize Diggs' long-term health by rushing him back in 2025.