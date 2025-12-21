Diggs (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the sixth-year corner has been officially cleared to return Sunday from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury. His return is timely, given that DaRon Bland (foot - IR) has been shut down for the rest of the season and Caelen Carson (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game, which leaves Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel as the Cowboys' two starting outside cornerbacks.