Diggs recorded 59 tackles (50 solo) and three interceptions on 14 passes defended, plus a forced fumble, over 17 regular-season games in 2022.

The third-year cornerback wasn't able to repeat his turnover magic from the year before, when he turned 21 passes defended into an incredible 11 INTs, but Diggs also allowed 349 fewer passing yards and 2.6 fewer yards per attempt in coverage. With one more year remaining on his rookie contract, the Cowboys may look to lock up their No. 1 corner with an extension this offseason, but if not he'll be playing in 2023 for a free-agent payday the following spring.