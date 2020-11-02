Diggs led the Cowboys with seven tackles (six solo) and recorded his first two career interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Carson Wentz tried to make a point of picking on the rookie corner, but Diggs made him pay with two spectacular INTs, one in the end zone on a pass intended for Jalen Reagor and the other at the goal line on a bomb directed at John Hightower. Diggs is still prone to rookie lapses and is far from shutdown status, but Stefon's little brother was able to flash the upside that made him a second-round selection in this year's draft. Expect Diggs, and the entire Dallas secondary, to be busy in Week 9 against a Steelers offense with a deep and dangerous array of targets at Ben Roethlisberger's disposal.