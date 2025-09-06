Diggs logged one solo tackle during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

Diggs was cleared to play Week 1 following his nine-month recovery from offseason surgery on his left knee. He played just 27 snaps on defense and was listed as a substitute for Thursday's regular-season opener, with DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam named the starters and each playing all 63 defensive snaps. Diggs' lower snap count could indicate that he's not fully recovered from his surgery, but he should see more snaps in Week 2 against a Giants team that could look to air the ball out more with Russell Wilson under center.