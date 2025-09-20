Diggs (knee) was added to Dallas' injury report Saturday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diggs was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough with an illness, but it's currently unclear how he picked up the knee injury, and he is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Bears. If he ends up being unable to play, C.J. Goodwin and Trikweze Bridges should be in line for increased playing time.