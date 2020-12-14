Coach Mike McCarthy said that Diggs (foot) will "hopefully" be able to return to practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Alabama product suffered a fractured bone in his foot Nov. 8 during a matchup against the Steelers, but Diggs is now approaching the 4-to-6 recovery time required of this type of injury. A date for Diggs' potential return to game action remains to be set, and he is still currently residing on IR. However, the possibility of resuming practice signals the 22-year-old may have an opportunity to garner more game experience over the tail-end of 2020.