Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (concussion) is practicing Sunday, though he remains on injured reserve, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that the cornerback should play in next Thursday night's matchup with the Lions, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Diggs has been out since Week 6 due to knee and concussion issues.
