Diggs (illness) is questionable to play Saturday versus the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The cornerback was unable to practice this week while battling a non-COVID illness, putting his availability for Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in question. Diggs still has one more day to rest up but if he can't play, Kelvin Joseph would be in line for a starting spot in the Cowboys' secondary.
