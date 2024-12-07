Diggs (knee) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Diggs has missed the Cowboys' last two games due to knee and groin injuries. He was limited in practice all week, which earned him the questionable tag heading into Monday night's game. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his injury, Diggs logged 37 tackles (30 solo) and eight pass defenses (including two interceptions). If Diggs is unable to play, C.J. Goodwin would be slated to serve as the Cowboys' second starting outside corner opposite DaRon Bland.