Diggs (knee) passed his physical Sunday and has been reinstated from the active/PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs has spent the offseason rehabbing from left knee surgery that he underwent in January. He started training camp on the PUP list, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to pass his physical and has been given the green light to return to practice. There's no guarantee that Diggs will be cleared to play in the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4, so his practice participation over the next two weeks will be worth monitoring. Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth both started at corner in the Cowboys' first two preseason games and figure to be the frontrunners to start at outside corner opposite DaRon Bland if Diggs doesn't suit up for Week 1.