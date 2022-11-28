Diggs posted seven tackles (six solo) during the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Diggs has been somewhat inconsistent early in the season, but he came within one tackle of matching his season high during the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day victory. Over his three appearances since the team's Week 9 bye, he's logged 15 tackles (12 solo) and a pass defense.
