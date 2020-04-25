Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Reeled in by Dallas in second round

Dallas selected Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

Diggs (6-foot-1, 205) is a big corner out of Alabama who might be even better known as the younger brother of Stefon Diggs. Trevon is a long-armed corner (32 and 3/4-inch arms) rather than a receiver like Stefon, and in Dallas the younger Diggs will be expected to start immediately with Byron Jones gone to Miami.