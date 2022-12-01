Diggs (illness) did not practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs missed his second practice in a row after coming down with an illness Week 13, and he'll have just one more opportunity to increase his activity before Sunday's game against the Colts. The 25-year-old has recorded 42 tackles and a team-high 13 passes defended and three interceptions this season, so his potential absence would leave C.J. Goodwin and Kelvin Joseph with big shoes to fill alongside starting cornerback Anthony Brown.

