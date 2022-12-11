Diggs (thumb) has returned to Sunday's game against the Texans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Diggs was forced out after injuring his left thumb at some point in the first half. The starting cornerback temporarily spent time in the locker room, but he was able to return before the end of the first half. Diggs recorded 43 tackles, 13 passes defended and three interceptions coming into Week 14, and he should reprise his role as Dallas' top cornerback for the remainder of this contest.