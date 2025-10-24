Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Ruled out for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Diggs didn't practice at all this week and will miss his second straight contest. Kaiir Elam and Trikweze Bridges saw increased snaps on defense alongside DaRon Bland at cornerback last Sunday against Washington.
