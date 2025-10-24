default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Diggs (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Diggs didn't practice at all this week and will miss his second straight contest. Kaiir Elam and Trikweze Bridges saw increased snaps on defense alongside DaRon Bland at cornerback last Sunday against Washington.

More News