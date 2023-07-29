Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that Diggs (toe) should be able to participate in practices next week, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Archer noted that Diggs spent the last two days rehabbing on the sideline in his cleats and all signs point to him returning to training camp practices in the upcoming week. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension Tuesday that includes a $21.25 million signing bonus, making him one of the highest-paid corners in the league. Diggs put together a solid 2022 season with 59 tackles, 14 pass deflections, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in 17 games. He's an integral piece to a Cowboys defense that finished first in turnovers (33) and seventh in interceptions (16) last season.