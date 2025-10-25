Diggs (concussion) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Diggs was sidelined for the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Commanders due to a concussion, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the team's next four games following his placement on IR. The 27-year-old appeared in Dallas' first six games this season, recording 18 total tackles. While he's sidelined for the foreseeable future, expect Caelen Carson to see increased snaps with the Cowboys' first-team defense.